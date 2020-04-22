MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Mobile Phone Importers Association (MPIA) has handed over 8,000 pieces of face masks to Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) in order to reinforce the efforts being made by the country’s security agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of MPIA Deepak Kumar Malhotra, along with other officials of the association, handed over the safety materials to SSP of MTPD Bhim Prasad Dhakal amid a programme held at Singhdurbar Baggikhana, as per a media release.

Malhotra also expressed that MPIA’s such contribution will help the security agencies to fight against the pandemic.

A version of this article appears in print on April 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook