KATHMANDU: In the present context of ongoing pandemic, Nabil Bank has introduced ‘36th Anniversary Offer’ for its customers.
This offer is being introduced to address the needs of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers, as per a media release.
Under this offer, the bank is offering special discounts on retail loans (housing loan, mortgage loan and personal overdraft) and SME loans.
The bank is providing attractive interest rates — housing loan at 7.99 per cent, mortgage loan at 8.49 per cent, personal overdraft at 8.49 per cent, and SME loan at 7.99 per cent.
This offer can be availed from all Nabil branches and is valid for limited time period only.
