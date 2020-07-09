Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nabil Bank, the leading commercial bank in Nepal, signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei, in Huawei Technologies Nepal`s office located in Lalitpur on Wednesday.

Anil Shah, CEO of Nabil Bank, and Deng Shuigen, CEO of Huawei Technologies Nepal, signed the MoU, as per a media release.

Shah said the partnership is strategically significant to unlock a wide range of collaborative opportunities to adding value to the bank and its customers.

Representative from Huawei stated that Huawei`s cloud and AI technology, cloud-based video conferencing system, Wi-Fi-6 and other advanced ICT solutions would help Nabil Bank accelerate its digital transformation, by improving efficiency of the bank’s internal work flow, and modernise its innovative financial digital service to its customer for better customer experience.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

