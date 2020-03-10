Nabil-Tesla alliance

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nabil Bank has announced that it has entered into an alliance with Tesla Diagnostic Clinic under which Nabil Bank’s cardholders (debit, credit and prepaid) and shareholders will receive a special discount and other privileges at the clinic.

As per a statement released by the bank, Tesla will try to provide fast track medical care services to Nabil Bank’s cardholders and shareholders.

Tesla Diagnostic Clinic is a newly established diagnostic clinic located in Kathmandu. It is established by well-experienced health professionals with a vision to advance the health standards in Nepal by providing excellent diagnostic service.

A version of this article appears in print on March 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

