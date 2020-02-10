NAC flying to Narita from March 2

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), is to bring a direct flight to Narita of Japan from coming March 2.

Issuing a press release on Monday, the NAC said that the Corporation’s wide-body airbus would fly to Narita thrice a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The NAC aircraft would take off from Kathmandu at 1:25 am and return to the TIA at 6:25 pm the same day from Narita.

The promotional fare for one-way travel has now been determined at Rs 37,000 while round trip would cost Rs 73,000.

A passenger travelling in business class could take two baggage weighing 25 kg each and a passenger travelling in economy class has a facility to carry two baggage weighing 23 kg each.

