NAC planes leave for Beijing and Sydney

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 6

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted two chartered flights today to Beijing and Sydney.

Carrying a total of 281 Australians and New Zealanders, the first NAC flight departed for Sydney at 1:30pm. The wide-body aircraft will return on Thursday, said Archana Khadka, spokesperson for NAC. This is the second repatriation flight conducted by the Australian Embassy.

Meanwhile, another NAC aircraft departed for Beijing at 5:30pm today and will also return to Kathmandu on Thursday. The seven-hour flight is NAC’s historic first flight to Beijing.

As per NAC Spokesperson Khadka, the aircraft had been chartered by respective countries to rescue their citizens from Nepal and by private businesspersons to bring essential medical supplies.

Meanwhile, NAC is also operating a chartered flight to Seoul, South Korea on May 12. A wide-body aircraft will take off for Seoul at 5:00pm and return to Kathmandu at 8:45am the next day.

This flight has been chartered by the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Korea to take Nepali workers to South Korea. Earlier, the flight was postponed as the required medical tests of passengers had not been completed.

