Ncell data, SMS service on credit

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd, on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2077 BS, on Saturday launched the offer, enabling its customers to take data and SMS bundled pack or only SMS pack on credit.

This offer has come into effect from April 11 and it allows customers to subscribe to 250 MB data and 250 on net SMS bundled service at Rs 20 (inclusive of taxes). In addition, customers can subscribe to just 250 SMS pack at Rs 10 (inclusive of taxes).

The subscribed data and SMS volume will be valid for five days after activation, as per a media release.

Customers can activate this service by dialling *9988*77# and selecting one of the options. Only pre-paid customers with SIM age of more than two months and main balance of less than five rupees can subscribe these packs. There is no service charge for these packs. Customers can subscribe to these packs as many times as they wish.

