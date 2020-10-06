Ncell festive offer

KATHMANDU: Ncell Axiata Ltd, on the occasion of upcoming festivals of Dashain, Tihar and Chhath, has launched an attractive festive campaign ‘Kurai Kurama Upahar’ for users of the voice service.
The campaign has come into effect from Sunday (October 4) and will remain in place till November 28. To take benefit from this festive offer, Ncell pre-paid customers can easily enrol for free by dialling 17107.
Once subscribed, prepaid customers will be assigned with certain minutes of voice calls to be consumed every day.
The gifts of the campaign include daily on-net bonus talk time to each customer who consumes assigned minutes of voice calls, every day Rs 200 bonus balance to 700 customers, seven Samsung Galaxy M01s handsets to seven customers each week, and two Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as bumper prize.
