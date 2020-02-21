Ncell hands over cash prizes to winners

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell on Thursday handed over cash prizes to the monthly and weekly winners under its ‘Recharge ma Chamatkaar’ campaign.

Ganga Maya Rai of Ilam and Takaram Balal Magar of Rupandehi have won Rs one million each under this campaign, as per a media release.

‘Recharge ma Chamatkar’ is Ncell’s customer loyalty programme which was effective for three months period starting November 17. Rai was the winner of the second month, while Magar was the lucky winner of the third month of the campaign. Customers were provided with a chance to win Rs 200,000 on weekly and Rs one million on a monthly basis as a top prize in this campaign. On Thursday, three lucky weekly winners were also handed over cash prize of Rs 200,000 each.

Kirem Chaudhary of Kailali and Kritisha Uranw of Sunsari from the 11th week and Arman Dewan of Bara from the 12th week received the cash prize. The monthly and weekly cash prizes were handed over to winners by celebrity artists Jitu Nepal and Sandhya KC. Out of 60 weekly winners under this campaign, 34 have already collected their cash prize, while remaining customers are in the verification process.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook