Ncell launches ‘Naya Sajilo SIM’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd under its umbrella campaign ‘Plus’ has launched an attractive new starter pack ‘Naya Sajilo SIM’, allowing new subscribers to enjoy bonus data in first recharge as well as in every spending of Rs 100. New customers can subscribe this SIM at just Rs 99 including taxes, as per a media release.

Under this offer, subscribers get data with the new pack, with first recharge and bonus data for recharges during the first year. Upon activation of this SIM, customers are entitled to get main balance of Rs 20, data bonus of 200MB and on-net talk time of 20 minutes. Bundled resources that come with starter pack are valid for seven days. What makes this SIM unique is the added benefits that subscribers get while using the SIM.

Upon first recharge of Rs 100 or more within midnight of the next day after the SIM activation, new customers receive 500 MB bonus data, which includes 250MB all-time all network data and 250MB 4G data. The bonus data will be valid for five days. Subscribers also get 200MB data as bonus on every Rs 100 that customers spend after using the SIM for the first year.

