KATHMANDU: At a time when use of digital wallets for online payments of various services is growing, Ncell has partnered with online payment platforms Khalti, Prabhupay and Unipay.

Users of these wallets from now onwards can buy Ncell’s service packs within just a few taps. In the initial phase, customers will be able to buy six different data packs and six voice packs via these wallets, using the funds available in the wallet or through amount reserved in users’ bank account linked with the wallet, as per a media release.

Customers can also purchase packs from Ncell point of sales (PoS) without requiring them to first top up main balance and perform self-service.

From authorised PoS of Ncell, Khalti, Prabhupay and Unipay, customers can buy data packs such as 2,100MB at Rs 98.99 including tax where they get 300MB every day for seven days. They can buy 15,000MB just at Rs 498.83 including tax where get 500MB every day for 30 days.

There is also an option to subscribe to 36,000MB data at Rs 998.97 including tax, in which customers are entitled to get 1,200MB data per day for 30 days.

