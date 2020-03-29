Ncell promotes social distancing

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In order to promote social distancing, Ncell has inserted #Stayhome messages as its network name that is displayed next to network signal onto customers’ smartphones, as per a media release.

To encourage Nepalis to stay home amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ncell decided to take the lead to urge users to stay home.

Due to device manufacturer specifics and settings issues, not all phones with see the text display constantly.

A version of this article appears in print on March 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook