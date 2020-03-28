Ncell raises recharge on bonus balance

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: All Ncell customers can now avail 120 per cent bonus balance on every recharge. Ncell Pvt Ltd announced the increment on bonus balance, aiming to make communications services accessible and smooth. With the increased bonus balance, customers can make Ncell to Ncell calls, send SMS to any other Ncell number and use data service.

Any top up done including via paper recharge card, VFT and electronically is eligible for receiving the bonus balance, as per a media release. Under this offer, customers recharging Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 are entitled to get the bonus balance. For example, if customers top up Rs 50, they get Rs 60 bonus amount. Bonus balance is valid for three days. Keeping in mind the current situation of global public health crisis, Ncell on Wednesday had also announced the launch of free balance transfer service, Stay Home Pack of 15 GB with validity of seven days and Ncell Saapati of up to Rs 200.

A version of this article appears in print on March 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook