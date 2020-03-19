Ncell starter pack

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of ‘Sahi Yo! Power SIM’ loaded with bonus resources and services, enabling youth to stay connected at more affordable rates.

What makes this SIM special for youth is; customers can enjoy free subscription of PRBT, sports, sports vide portal, Daami Music and Hungama Music Pro, and get data bonus on every spending of Rs 100. Moreover, customers can subscribe to exclusive data packs where they will receive bonus gaming or music services, as per a press release. Customers will be able to subscribe ‘Sahi Yo! Power SIM’ starter pack from Thursday (March 19) onwards at just Rs 99, including applicable taxes. Documents required to subscribe this SIM are citizenship/valid driving licence/passport, a passport-sized photo and a valid student ID card. In this pack, customers get a main balance of Rs 20 and a bonus volume of 500 MB (includes 250 MB 4G data volume) data, 10 minutes on-net talk time and 100 on-net SMS with a validity of seven days.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

