Ncell to support immunisation campaign

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 13

Ncell in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) and UNICEF is supporting the government for the National Measles Rubella (MR) Campaign 2020. Under this campaign, the government aims to immunise over three million children across the country between the age of nine months and five years, as per a press release.

Family Welfare Division under the Department of Health Services is implementing the MR mass immunisation campaign in two phases. The first phase started on Thursday in Province 1, 2 and 5, which will remain in place until March 13.

The second phase of the campaign will start from March 14 in Provinces Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim and will remain in place till April 12.

Ncell, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative had signed a memorandum of understanding with MoHP and National Health Education and Communication Centre in 2019 as an exclusive awareness partner for supporting the government to raise health awareness across the country. Previously in October 2019, Ncell had supported the government in broadcasting dengue awareness messaging across the country via multiple channels of communication.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook