Ncell’s new data pack

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd has launched ‘Mobile Class Data Pack’, in collaboration with Tribhuvan University.

The pack loaded with 16 GB data volume has come into effect from Wednesday with a focus on needs of students staying at home and worried about requirement to go online for distance learning.

This pack comes with validity of seven days and costs Rs 150 (Rs 191.54, including taxes), as per a press statement.

Under this pack, students can enjoy 4GB all-time data and 2GB video pack. Students can simply subscribe to this pack by dialling *17123*20# or by typing ‘edu’ and sending the SMS to 17123.

Customers can also buy this pack from Ncell app.

