Ncell’s new offer

KATHMANDU: Ncell has launched its much-appreciated campaign ‘Call Aayo Paisa Payo’ this year too offering more bonus to customers.

Under this customer loyalty scheme, customers upon receiving international calls from any country for two minutes or more will get two rupees bonus for every minute of call.

The offer came into effect from Wednesday (March 11) and will remain in place for a period of three months, as per a press statement.

Ncell customers receiving international calls from their family members or friends from across the globe will receive a bonus of two rupees for every minute until 11 minutes after the completion of the first two minutes of the call. This means customers will receive a total of Rs 20 as bonus. Bonus received by customers under this campaign will be valid for three days and can be used to make calls and send SMS to other Ncell numbers, and surf internet.

All Ncell customers can activate the service for free by dialling 17126 and following instructions. Customers receiving more international calls and fulfilling certain criteria will also win Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphone every week. During the campaign, Ncell will hand over 10 smartphones to 10 customers every week.

