NEA to launch mobile app on Tuesday

Kathmandu, May 30
Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has developed a mobile application whereby any customer can read the electricity meter installed at their house and pay their bill online.
This new initiative has been developed by the power utility due to the fear of the coronavirus infection spreading and nationwide lockdown as a result of which NEA meter readers have not been able to visit customers’ houses to do the needful.
Customers will soon be able to download the application through which they can read their meters and pay the bill online, informed Kul Man Ghising, managing director of NEA.
“All customers are requested to pay the tariff online by reading the meter themselves and get a discount on timely payment,” he said, adding, “Before reading the meter, the customer has to go through some technical processes on the app.”
At present, three types of meters are installed in customers’ houses. Ghising said that meter reading should be done based on that. “The payment process can be started by entering the first four digits of the meter on the application,” he added.
As per him, NEA is going to introduce the mobile application from Tuesday to make its service more convenient and effective. Ghising further claimed that after the online technology is introduced, it will be easier for customers to read the meters and make payments.
To use this app, customers need to first register their details. After that, customers can log in by entering their mobile number and password.
According to Ghising, customers need to enter their actual meter number in the online meter reading system. If there is any misuse in the current meter number, action will be taken as per the Distribution Regulations of NEA.
At present, NEA has about four million customers across the nation. Of these, 40 per cent are industrial and the rest are domestic and other customers. As the industrial estates are completely closed, the online meter reading system is likely to be used only for households or other groups.
NEA is working to digitise all the activities connected with the customers. In the next phase, areas including power houses, substations and load centres will also be automated, said Ghising.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) said rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds has occurred at various places from Bagmati to Sudurpaschim Province today. According to the Division, the westerly winds, local winds and the influence of low-pressure belt developed i Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title, but Jenner is pushing back. Forbes said in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold a majority shar Read More...
WASHINGTON: With new US economic numbers highlighting the rough road ahead for a hoped-for rebound, President Donald Trump on Friday took aim at the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their roles in the pandemic's devastation. Trump announced that the United States will end its Read More...
RAUTAHAT, MAY 29 Police fired over a dozen rounds of bullets in the air in Rauathat’s Ishanath Municipality today after a group of locals attacked them and health workers while they were attempting to transfer COV- ID-19 infected persons. A team of health workers, accompanied by police, Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government, escalating tensions with China Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn its attention to rape and subsequent mysterious death of a 13-yearold girl in Devdaha Municipality-11, Rupandehi. Angira Pasi, who was allegedly raped on May 22, was found hanging from a tree the next day. Issuing a press release Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The Government of Nepal has extended the tenure of an investigation commission formed to probe the activities of Bal Mandir (a children’s organisation) and children’s homes by a month for the second time. A notice published by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Ci Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani Read More...