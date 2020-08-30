Nearly 65,000 online users

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A media release issued by Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) has revealed that there are 287,854 active users in the country’s sole secondary market, of whom 64,616 are online users.

The data sheet reveals that Naasa Securities Co Ltd has the most number of online clients (5,276) and Dipshikha Dhitopatra Karobar Co Pvt Ltd has the highest number of active clients (14,672).

The market regulator has been encouraging investors to opt for online trading in view of the rising threat of coronavirus pandemic in the country and to promote contact-less trading.

