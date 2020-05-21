Negotiation is the only solution: ILO

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that workers and employers should hold dialogues and reach a consensus to address the disrupted labour relationship during this crisis.

“Neither the government nor agencies like ILO can provide readymade solutions for labour issues resulted by the COVID-19.

The two parties should hold repeated consultations and dialogues and ultimately reach a middle ground and ensure that labour relationship is intact today and tomorrow,” said Richard Howard, director at ILO office in Nepal.

As per him, these parties should figure out a win-win solution for both parties while the government should create an environment for negotiation and facilitate both the parties through necessary policy guidance.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

