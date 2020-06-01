NEA to provide free electricity to 800,000 houses

KATHMANDU, MAY 31
As per provisions included in the recently announced budget for next fiscal year 2020-21, approximately 800,000 domestic consumers of Nepal Electricity Authority will be able to utilise free electricity service.
While presenting the budget for the next fiscal at the Federal Parliament on Thursday, Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had mentioned that electricity will be provided free of cost to those households (families) consuming less than 10 units of electricity per month.
According to NEA, among its 4.1 million consumers there are 800,000 such customers.
Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun mentioned that an arrangement has been made to provide tariff-free electricity to customers who are financially deprived to provide some relief to them.
NEA had been earlier cutting the power connection of customers who could not even pay the minimum fee. “It’s the very poor people who will receive this facility,” said Pun, adding that this arrangement will be implemented from the very beginning of the upcoming fiscal year.
According to Minister Pun, 25 per cent discount has been given to all types of household customers since April due to the coronavirus pandemic which will be continued till the end of the lockdown.
Moreover, a provision has also been included in the budget to waive the demand charge (minimum fee) of electricity used for drinking water projects.
The minimum tariff will be waived on the electricity used to distribute water by Drinking Water Corporation, Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Ltd (KUKL) and drinking water offices across the country. This facility will also be provided to drinking water consumer committees especially in urban areas and bodies collecting and distributing water through deep boring.
Even if only the minimum fee is waived, the power utility will have to deal with a loss of Rs 170 million according to data of the last fiscal year. Minister Pun mentioned that a policy arrangement has also been made to give discount on demand fee as it will directly benefit the water consumers.
The budget also has made a provision for all types of industrial customers to get a discount on the minimum fee. As per the provision, all types of industrial customers will get full discount on the minimum fee.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district. The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta C Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results. The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, about 113 million people worldwide were suffering from severe acute food insecurity even before the COVID-19 crisis started. The United Nations World Food Programme estimates about 265 million people worldwide could face acute food insecurity b Read More...
NEW YORK: The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its Sunday media briefing has confirmed that an eighth case of COVID-19 death has been reported in the country. A two-year-old toddler from Bajura was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, making her the youngest victim of the disease in Nepal. The toddler tha Read More...
NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli believes he landed the job largely because his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was impressed with his reading of situations in matches. Kohli, 31, replaced Dhoni as test captain in 2014-15 and took over the limited-overs reins in early 2017, becoming Indi Read More...