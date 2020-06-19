Nepal Investment Bank Ltd receives full amount of bank guarantee

KATHMANDU, JUNE 18
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has received the full amount of the bank guarantee amounting to 8.75 million euros and Rs 850 million totalling Rs two billion from the Italian bank — Intesa Sanpaolo SPA.
The payment was received after the ruling by a three judge bench of Italian court, Tribunale Di Bologna on June 9, revoking its previous decree issued by a one judge bench which had prevented Intesa to pay the amount to NIBL.
“This episode is a positive development in the arena of Nepali and international banking practices, reinforcing the trust on banking instruments like bank guarantees whereby such a sizeable fund could be recuperated back to the country,” as per a media release.
This is one of the first instances for a bank to have successfully recovered the bank guarantee amount in Nepal’s banking history till date after successfully challenging the interim order issued at first stage of hearing in international court, the release adds.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: People may witness the season's first 'Ring of Fire', the annular phase of solar eclipse, as far as weather permits, from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam -- on the 21st of June. NASA mapped the tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Upper House in the Federal Parliament, the National Assembly, has adopted the Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of the new map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. On Thursday, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Read More...
ALMATY: Kazakhstan said on Thursday it would tighten coronavirus-related restrictions during the coming weekend and an aide said former President Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19. Shopping malls, markets and parks will be closed in big cities on June 20-21 and additional ho Read More...
ATLANTA: An Atlanta police officer was charged on Wednesday with murder for the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in a fast-food parking lot, while a fellow officer facing lesser charges has agreed to testify against his colleague. The death of Brooks - the latest in a long line of un Read More...
KATHMANDU: A patient from Bhaktapur who had been consulting with doctors at Norvic International Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic. The patient in his early 50's had been referred to the hospital by Bhaktapur Hospital about three days ago, Executive Director at Norvic Internation Read More...
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The government has fixed the minimum support price for paddy for the next fiscal year at up to Rs 2,885 per quintal, depending on the variety. The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday set price of medium-sized paddy at Rs 2,885 per quintal, while support price of thick-sized paddy has Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Today, altogether 554 Nepalis stranded abroad had been repatriated home by the evening. These people arrived home through three chartered flights. While 156 Nepalis from Bangladesh were evacuated via a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines, a chartered flight of Nepal Air Read More...