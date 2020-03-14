Nepal SBI pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal SBI Bank has entered into an agreement with Fonepay Payment Service for merchant acquisition by the bank for QR payment.

On behalf of Nepal SBI Bank, Subhakanta Kanungo, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer, signed the agreement with Adwait Ratna Tuladhar, chief executive officer of Fonepay Payment Service in presence of Anukool Bhatnagar, managing director and CEO and Chhapi Raj Pant, chief business development officer at the bank’s corporate office in Kesharmahal.

With onboarding of QR merchant, customers can acquire, receive QR and make payments to merchants by scanning QR code using their mobile banking service, as per a press statement.

