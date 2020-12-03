Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The share market bull edged near the 2,100-point mark on Wednesday, surging by 3.53 per cent or 70.62 points to close at a new high of 2,071.02 points.

Sensitive index jumped 3.19 per cent or 12.25 points to 396.04 points and float rose by 2.86 per cent or 3.86 points to 139.21 points.

Except for trading, which dipped by 0.71 per cent or 16.63 points to rest at 2,311.74 points, all the subgroups landed in the green.

Others led the pack of gainers, soaring by 8.4 per cent or 140.89 points to 1,817.16 points. Altogether 15.56 million shares of 201 companies were traded through 61,636 transactions that amounted to Rs 7.46 billion.

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

