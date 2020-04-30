NTB launches ‘Nepal from Your Window’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Considering limited mobility during the lockdown, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has launched a photo campaign titled ‘Nepal from Your Window’.

Both foreigners and Nepalis can take part in the contest, in which the contestants have to click a photo of their surroundings or a view from their window. The best five photos will receive Rs 10,000 each.

NTB has been organising #photoNepal exhibitions and now has over 20,000 pictures and 2,000 members.

“With new responsive portal, any user can send pictures captured in Nepal portraying the natural beauty, culture, heritage, and traditions of Nepal or related to tourism,” said Dhananajay Regmi, CEO of NTB.

The contestants have to upload the picture on photo Nepal’s website. The submission deadline is May 31. Each photograph must include a short description of the captured image.

The winners will be evaluated by a panel of judges, including professional photographers, Regmi added.

