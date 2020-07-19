Nepal | July 19, 2020

Nepali brand Sonam Gears donates PPEs to TU Teaching Hospital

Published: July 19, 2020 2:24 pm On: Business
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nepali retail and manufacturing brand Sonam Gears donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center (MCVSTC), Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, on Friday.

Tashi Chombe Nepali, founder and CEO of Sonam Gears, handed over 100 pieces of PPEs to the Director of MCVSTC, Prof Dr Uttam Krishna Shrestha, amidst a programme. The PPEs were manufactured by the company itself.

The company believes that the apparatus, to some extent, will help the health workers of the institute to carry out their duty properly amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement issued by Sonam gears.

“Following our brand’s CSR, it is our duty as a Nepali brand to give back to our community during difficult times,” CEO Tashi said during the hand-over ceremony.

