NEPSE sets up help desk

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal Stock Exchange Ltd (NEPSE) has set up a ‘help desk’ for handling possible complaints in the country’s sole secondary market.

A meeting with stakeholders organised by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) on May 8 had agreed to make arrangements to set up a help desk for hearing complaints and grievances of investors and to take measures to resolve them.

NEPSE assistant spokesperson Aakriti Dangal said the help desk could be contacted in case of any problems or complaints in course of transactions. One can call the toll free number 16600125025 for this purpose.

The stock market, closed since March 24 with the announcement of lockdown by the government to contain coronavirus spread, is opening from today after the regulatory body, SEBON, directed NEPSE to restart its operation.

NEPSE will open for two hours daily from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for the time being.

