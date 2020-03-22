Nepse suspends trading

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In a bid to stem the possible spread of coronavirus, the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) has directed Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) to halt stock trading service from Sunday.

“The stock market does not fall under the list of essential goods or services as listed by the government, hence we have directed Nepse to halt service until the next notice,” said Bhishma Raj Dhungana, chairman of SEBON.

On Thursday, SEBON had summoned the officials of Nepse, investors’ associations and brokerage companies to discuss temporarily halting trade in the country’s sole secondary market.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

