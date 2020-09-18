NEV Nepal opens booking for electric car ‘thee GO e8’

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Automobile company NEV Nepal Pvt Ltd has started accepting booking of an electric car ‘thee GO e8’.

Issuing a press release today, the automobile dealers said they have taken a step forward towards the evolution of Elevtric Vehicles in Nepal and accepted booking of its electric car.

According to CEO Hemant Puranik, the company has launched e8 at an attractive price and it is the most affordable electric hatch as of date in Nepal.

“Cost of electricity for running thee GO e8 is only Rs 1.11 per kilo meter under the normal driving condition”, as stated in the statement.

