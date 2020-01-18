New ADB president assumes office

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 17

Masatsugu Asakawa assumed office as the 10th president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today.

In a media release issued today, Asakawa has said he will strive to ensure ADB remains the preferred choice of its clients and partners.

Asakawa succeeds Takehiko Nakao, who stepped down on January 16.

In a career spanning close to four decades, Asakawa has held a range of senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including vice minister of finance for international affairs, and gained diverse professional experience in development policy, foreign exchange markets, and international tax policy.

