Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The 25th annual general meeting of Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) has elected a new executive committee under the leadership of Shreejana Rana, executive director of Hotel Annapurna, as per a media release.

The committee comprises immediate past president Saurya Sumsher JB Rana; Sunil KC and Saiwal Ghosh as vice-presidents; R B Rauniyar as general secretary; Gyanendra Lal Pradhan as treasurer; Abhimanyu Podar, Anand Bagariya, Hemraj Dhakal, Karan Chaudhary, Sandip Agrawal, Saurabh Jyoti, Shashi Kant Agrawal and Sudhir Mittal as executive committee members.

A version of this article appears in print on January 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook