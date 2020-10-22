New Nabil Bank chairman takes oath

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Upendra Prasad Poudyal, the newly appointed chairman of Nabil Bank, took the oath of secrecy on Wednesday with Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Maha Prasad Adhikari.

The ceremony was carried out virtually on digital meeting platform, as per a media release.

The event was witnessed virtually by two deputy governors, other senior officials of NRB, CEO and other senior officials of Nabil Bank. Poudyal had been serving as the director of the bank since December 1, 2017 and was appointed as the new chairman effective from October 6.

