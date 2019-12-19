NIB chair takes oath

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Anuj Agrawal, chairman of the board of directors of the Nepal Infrastructure Bank (NIB), took oath of office and secrecy amid the presence of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Chiranjibi Nepal here on Wednesday.

NRB Deputy Governor Chintamani Siwakoti and Executive Director Dev Kumar Dhakal, promoter of NIB Chandra Prasad Dhakal and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bhupendra Pandey were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

NIB’s board comprises Dhakal, Agrawal and Lal Mani Joshi. Ramsharan Pudasaini is the government-appointed member of NIB board.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

