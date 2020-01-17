NIBL Ace appointed

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Infrastructure Bank Ltd has appointed NIBL Ace Capital as the issue manager for listing of 80 million ordinary shares to the general public at the rate of Rs 100 per unit.

An agreement in this regard was signed by Binaynath Neupane, deputy general manager of Nepal Infrastructure Bank, and Mekh Bahadur Thapa, deputy chief executive officer of NIBL Ace Capital, as per a press statement.

While Nepal Infrastructure Bank is the first infrastructure development bank of the country, this initial public offering is the largest in the country’s history.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook