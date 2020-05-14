NIBL Ace initiative

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has implemented customer help desk to support its customers and other stakeholders to ease them with their tasks related to DP and other services provided by the company.

Issuing a media release, the company has stated that the BO account (DEMAT accounts) and mero share login of its customers can be renewed through Khalti app and the BO accountholders who have not applied for mero share login till date can apply for it for free till mid-July.

The company has also requested its customers to use electronic medium to submit the forms considering the prevailing lockdown situation.

The request form of mero share login can be downloaded from the company’s web site.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

