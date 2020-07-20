KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service.
This product aims to create an investment opportunity for busy professionals with limited time, expertise and fund to invest under this service, as per a statement issued by the company.
Its theme is ‘Invest Now, Pay Later’ which will be very helpful to those professionals who want to exploit the opportunity of the stock market in a hassle-free environment, the statement adds.
