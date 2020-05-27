NIBL Ace launches two new products

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, has launched two advisory product targeting businesses and entrepreneurs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — ‘Business Assessment and Impact Analysis’ and ‘Start-up set up and Capital Funding’.

In ‘Business Assessment and Impact Analysis’, NIBL Ace performs business assessment of the company and suggests with alternative solution as well as assist in capital raising for the business, as per a media release.

‘Start-up set up and Capital Funding’, meanwhile, breaks down the lockdown between one’s innovative ideas and financial access constraints.

