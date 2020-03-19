NIBL expands service

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has expanded its operation with an additional extension counter at Duwakot, Changunarayan Municipality, Province 3. The newly opened extension counter is located at Ward 3, as per a press statement.

Duwakot is surrounded by Bhaktapur Municipality in south and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in west. It is about 20 km away from the centre of Kathmandu. Duwakot will run as a full-fledged extension counter to cater the local demand. It is NI- BL’s 17th extension counter, inaugurated with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 82 branches, 124 ATMs, 17 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. — HNS

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

