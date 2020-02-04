NIBL RFD scheme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) is offering 9.25 per cent interest on Recurring Fixed Deposit (RFD), which aims to facilitate savings habit in the society whereby customers also enjoy the benefits of higher interest rate with a minimum recurring deposit amount of Rs 333 for a minimum tenure of 33 months.

This product was launched by the bank on their 33rd anniversary and is picking up in the market with increasing financial awareness, as per a media release. Further, on the English New Year, NIBL had launched a green initiative product Green Double Fixed Deposit (GDFD).

The deposits collected from this product are invested in sustainable, environment-friendly green projects, which is gaining popularity of the depositors as well since the product not only ensures a sustainable future but also doubles an individual’s deposit in seven-and-a-half years.

The deposits obtained via GDFD are invested in green projects through Eco-Loan, which offers a fixed (for one year) lending interest rate of 10.50 per cent per annum.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook