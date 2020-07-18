Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has pledged its support to people severely affected by the ongoing landslide caused by continuous heavy rainfall in Myagdi district.

Through its corporate social responsibility programme, the bank representatives, Bibhu Shrestha, province manager of Gandaki and Pokhara Branch Manager Dhiraj Thapa donated 20 tents and 100 blankets to District Coordination Committee Manager Devendra Bahadur KC and Chief District Officer Gyan Nath Dhakal, as per a media release. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiran Jung Kunwar and NIBL Jaljala Branch Manager Dilesh Aryal were also present on the occasion.

The tents provided by the bank can provide shelter for up to 10 people in each tent. The bank saw the need to contribute towards reconstruction and relief work after hundreds were displaced due to the landslide.

