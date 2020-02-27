NIBL’s special offers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL)’s 34th anniversary, the bank organised a blood donation programme in association with Nepal Red Cross Society.

The bank also launched two offers in appreciation of their clients, as per a media release.

The first offer is a 34 per cent cashback of up to Rs 3,400 in Visa domestic debit/credit card and MasterCard domestic debit card transactions for the anniversary day, February 26. The second offer provides a helicopter trip to Gosaikunda with an EMI of Rs 3,400 for six months to its Visa credit cardholders, making a helicopter ride to the pilgrimage site accessible to each and every customer and staff of the bank, thus, fostering domestic tourism.

The EMI package will be available starting from the anniversary day till March end 2020.

On the occasion, the bank also launched its second comic book for children titled ‘A Visit to the Zoo’, whereby the bank focuses on the need of financial and technological awareness with cultural and civic development from an early age.

A version of this article appears in print on February 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

