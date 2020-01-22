NIC Asia’s Q2 results

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NIC Asia Bank has made public its results for second quarter of fiscal year 2019-20, recording an operating profit of Rs 2.09 billion, a year-on-year growth of 36 per cent or Rs 770 million, as per a press statement.

Similarly, the bank’s net profit surged by 33 per cent or Rs 500 million to Rs 2.01 billion compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

The bank’s net profit in the same period stood at Rs 1.51 billion.

The bank’s total credit disbursement by the second quarter of the fiscal had gone up by Rs 15 billion to Rs 165 billion and total deposits increased by Rs six billion to Rs 186 billion.

The statement says that 72 per cent of the bank’s credit flow was in the low-risk SME and retail sectors. — HNS

