NICCI members meet Indian ambassador

Kathmandu, March 20

The executive committee members of Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) led by President of NICCI Shreejana Rana paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra today.

During the meeting, Rana discussed NICCI’s contribution to the development of Nepal-India bilateral trade, transit, investment, energy and tourism over last 25 years. She emphasised that NICCI will remain pro-active for bilateral developments in these areas for which a continuation of the support from the ambassador and the embassy plays a crucial role.

The delegation also informed the ambassador on the activities of the chamber and also discussed its action plans for the ongoing and upcoming year, as per a media release.

The NICCI president also touched upon the importance of bilateral tourism.

She briefed Indian Ambassador Kwatra about two Nepal-India Bilateral Tourism Promotion Joint Working Group meetings that have taken place in the last few years which was facilitated by NICCI. She requested for support of the Indian Embassy for the third meeting of the joint working group to be held in India. The meeting takes place alternatively in India and Nepal every two years.

Vice President of NICCI Sunil KC briefed the ambassador on three key issues: Nepal-India Partnership Summit as the annual flagship event of NICCI; K2K (Kathmandu-Kolkata) Forum, as Kolkata is the major customs point for Nepal’s trade with third countries; and finally, to establish an Innovation House in Delhi which would help promote new start-ups through foreign investment in Nepal, for which he requested embassy’s support.

Kwatra appreciated the works done by NICCI and expressed his assurance towards NICCI’s activities to enhance Nepal-India bilateral trade, transit, investment and overall economic relation.

