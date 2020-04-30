Nimbus expands

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Last month, Nimbus started taking orders online at www.nimbusbazar.com to provide a safe shopping experience for its customers.

After garnering massive appreciation and positive feedback, the firm has decided to extend its services to different parts of the country and include an additional range of products, as per a media release.

Additionally, Nimbus is not only delivering within Kathmandu valley but also in Birgunj with a mission to expand its services in other parts of the country.

Also, nimbusbazar is now accepting online payments through mobile payment option.

