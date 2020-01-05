Nine names shortlisted for CEO of Nepal Tourism Board

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 4

The sub-committee formed for the selection of a chief executive officer at Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has shortlisted nine names today. A total of 17 candidates had applied for the CEO’s post at NTB.

Among the applicants, the sub-committee has shortlisted Kashiraj Bhandari, Dipak Bastakoti, Deepak Raj Joshi, Dhananjay Regmi, Nabin Pokhrel and Bachchu Narayan Shrestha. Likewise, Rohini Prasad Khanal, Santosh Bikram Thapa and Hikmat Aiyer have also been shortlisted for the NTB CEO’s position.

Among the nine shortlisted candidates, six have been summoned for an interview and presentation on January 16 while three have been called for the interview and presentation on January 17. After that the sub-committee will shortlist three candidates and will forward their names to the NTB board.

The NTB board, which is chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) will select the CEO of NTB for the next four years.

With the tenure of the previous CEO Deepak Raj Joshi ending on December 24, the board had issued a vacancy notice for the CEO’s post on December 4. After that the NTB board had formed a three-member sub-committee coordinated by Ghanashyam Upadhyaya, joint secretary of MoCTCA, for the selection process.

