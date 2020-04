Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Life Insurance Co (NLIC) has announced it is contributing Rs 10 million to the government’s COVID-19 Fund, which has been established to control the spread of coronavirus and for the treatment of patients of the disease.

The contribution is being made as a part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, as per a press statement.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

