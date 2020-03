Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Considering the nationwide lockdown and necessity to stay home to minimise the chance of contracting and spreading coronavirus, Nepal Life Insurance Co (NLIC) has initiated online services for maturity claim and claim intimation, as per a media release.

The company has set up virtual office whereby its staffers are providing services to customers from their homes.

A version of this article appears in print on March 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

