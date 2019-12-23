NMB education loan

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has rejuvenated its education loan offering by introducing a series of attractive features among which prominent offerings include pre-approval facility, 100 per cent financing with up to 15 years tenure and up to four years moratorium period.

The bank has made key additions with the objective to ensure that customers/students do not face financial setbacks in their aspirations to study abroad and are able to avail education loan with minimum hassle and enhanced value proposition.

NMB Bank will provide financing of up to 100 per cent of education cost, living and travel expenses. Further, to provide flexibility to students regarding sponsorship for abroad study, the bank has widened scope of sponsors covering both paternal and maternal grandparents, immediate in-laws, family members — father-in-law/ mother-in-law and uncle/aunt.

Accordingly, the loan tenure has been increased up to 15 years, whereas the criterion for moratorium period has been set at lower of four years or entire course duration.

