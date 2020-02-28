NMB’s 164th branch

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has commenced operation of its 164th branch in Madi of Rolpa district.

The branch was formally inaugurated jointly by Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun and Pawan Kumar Golyan, chairman of the bank, as per a press statement.

In its 24 years of operation, the bank has continuously endeavoured to provide the best of banking services through product innovation and the new branch in Rolpa is in alignment with the bank’s objective of providing access to finance among the masses in semi-urban and rural areas to achieve its goal of sustainable banking.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook