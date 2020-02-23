NMB’s enhanced variants of accounts

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has introduced enhanced variants to its popular payroll accounts — NMB Talab Khata and NMB Super Talab Khata.

The new variants have been introduced which offers total insurance coverage of up to Rs 1.8 million, as per a media release. Under the new product variant ‘NMB Premium Talab Khata’ customers are provided with accidental death insurance coverage of up to Rs one million and coverage of 18 critical illness of up to Rs 500,000, whereas under ‘NMB Premium Super Talab Khata’ customers are benefited with accidental death insurance coverage of up to Rs one million and coverage of 18 critical illness of up to Rs 700,000 and medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 100,000.

Customers can open these accounts at zero minimum balance requirement.

NMB Premium Talab Khata and Premium Super Talab Khata have been introduced with the objective to ‘offer more’ to customers not just in terms of coverage limit but also extend scope of coverage.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

